DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. The situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border stabilized following talks between the parties, the press service of the chairman of Tajikistan’s Sughd Province said in a statement on Saturday.

"The situation on the border has stabilized as a result of talks and meetings between the delegations of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, local residents are returning to their everyday activities," the statement reads.