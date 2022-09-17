Death toll in Ukrainian strike on downtown Kherson rises to four

KHERSON, September 17. /TASS/. The number of people killed in the Ukrainian strike on downtown Kherson on Friday has risen to four, the regional Health Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"A woman died in intensive care following yesterday’s missile attack on the Kherson Region’s administration building carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian military has been shelling towns and cities in the Kherson Region since August 28. The attacks have destroyed several school buildings and social infrastructure facilities and damaged numerous homes.