Number of injured Kyrgyz nationals on Tajik border climbs to 103 — Health Ministry

BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. The number of Kyrgyz nationals injured in clashes on the border with Tajikistan has increased to 103, the Central Asian republic’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of an armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, as of 09:00 (06:00 Moscow time - TASS) on September 17, the number of injured admitted to healthcare facilities amounted to 103 individuals with five of them receiving outpatient treatment," the 24.kg new agency cited the ministry as saying.

According to the Health Ministry, those injured have mostly sustained shrapnel and gunshot wounds. Earlier, Kyrgyzstan reported 24 people killed and 87 wounded.

Tensions on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on September 14. Tajik border guard units penetrated into an undefined area of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took up fighting positions". In response to the Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, the Tajik officers opened fire. A shootout ensued. A few hours later armed clashes also occurred in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. Kyrgyzstan’s authorities evacuated about 136,000 residents to safe locations.