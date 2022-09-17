White House does not view Russia’s ties with some countries, including India, as alliances

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. US authorities think that relations between Russia and a number of its partners, including India, cannot be considered alliances, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby said at a briefing on Friday.

A journalist asked him to comment on remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that now "is not an era of war" made during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. The journalist also asked whether this remark indicated that the alliances forged by Russia were weakening.

According to Kirby, these ties cannot be labeled as "alliances" since using this word in this context would be stretching it "way beyond its limits." "These aren’t alliances," the White House official added. According to him, there weren’t "a whole lot of sympathetic ears" at the SCO summit. In his opinion, statements by India and China were indicative of it.

Kirby claimed that the Russian leadership "is only further isolating" itself from the international community. "We don’t believe that now is the time to be doing any business as usual with Russia," he added.

Earlier, the Indian prime minister also noted that relations between India and Russia would continue to improve as well as benefit the entire world.