Tajikistan shells with mortars Kyrgyz border settlement — Kyrgyz Border Service

BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. The Tajik side shelled the Pasky-Aryk settlement in the Batken Region in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday morning, the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service reported.

"Violating the previously reached agreements, beginning at 08:50 (05:50 Moscow time - TASS) until 08:55, the Tajik side was shelling with mortars the Pasky-Aryk community in the Batken Region. At 08:55, the shelling stopped," the statement said.

According to the agency, as of 09:00 (06:00 Moscow time), the situation on the border was "characterized as tense."

Earlier, the Border Guard Service reported that the night passed without incidents.

Tensions on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on September 14. Tajik border guard units penetrated into an undefined area of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took up fighting positions". In response to the Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, the Tajik officers opened fire. A shootout ensued. A few hours later armed clashes also occurred in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. According to latest data, 24 Kyrgyz nationals were killed and 103 were injured in the armed clashes. Kyrgyzstan’s authorities evacuated about 136,000 residents to safe locations.