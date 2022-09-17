Bishkek urges Dushanbe to observe agreements on ceasefire, stabilization

BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan has urged Tajikistan to observe the ceasefire agreements reached earlier and to continue striving for stabilization on the shared border, according to a statement by Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security published on Saturday.

"The Kyrgyz side is calling on the neighboring side to strictly observe the achieved agreements on a ceasefire and to prevent any factors or conditions facilitating the preservation of tensions on the state border," the statement reads. According to the agency, the situation on the border is "relatively calm but with highly tense properties."

The statement noted that a joint crisis center which includes relevant officials from both sides continues to coordinate the operations of security structures for the swiftest stabilization of the situation.

According to the Kyrgyz side, on Friday morning, shots erupted from the Tajik side in seven districts and at the Samarkandek outpost. Strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were delivered on the city of Batken and its airport. Kyrgyzstan reported 24 people killed and 87 wounded.

Tensions on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on September 14. Tajik border guard units penetrated into an undefined area of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took up fighting positions". In response to the Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, the Tajik officers opened fire. A shootout ensued. A few hours later armed clashes also occurred in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. By late afternoon, the shootouts had ceased. The Kyrgyz side said two servicemen were wounded and three civilians were injured.