US to use all possible means to bring home Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. The US administration intends to engage "all available avenues" to return Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan convicted in Russia for drug trafficking and espionage, respectively, according to a written statement by White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre made public on Friday following meetings between US President Joe Biden and their relatives.

"The President held the meetings to reiterate his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely," she noted.

"Today’s meetings come after earlier meetings and conversations that the President, his national security team, and the State Department have held with the Whelan and Griner families to keep them updated on efforts to secure the release of their loved ones as quickly as possible," the press secretary added.

Earlier on Friday, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby said at a briefing that Washington and Moscow were continuing talks on their release.

Earlier, Washington offered Moscow to exchange Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison term in the US for arms trafficking, for basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to jail for drug trafficking, and Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia of spying. The exchange of prisoners was one of the topics discussed in a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in late July. American media reported later, citing unidentified sources, that Russia had proposed to include another Russian prisoner jailed in the West in the prisoner swap.