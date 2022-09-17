Border situation tense with trend towards stabilization – Kyrgyz Border Service

BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. The situation on the border with Tajikistan remains tense yet is gradually stabilizing, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security reported on Saturday.

"As of 08:00 (05:00 Moscow time) on September 17, 2022, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is described as tense with a trend toward stabilization," its statement reads.

According to the agency, the night was "quiet, without incidents." "The personnel of the units of the State Committee for National Security’s Border Guard Service stationed in the Batken Region continues to serve in a reinforced mode," the border service agency noted.

According to the Kyrgyz side, on Friday morning, shots erupted from the Tajik side in seven districts and at the Samarkandek outpost. Strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were delivered on the city of Batken and its airport. Kyrgyzstan reported 24 people killed and 87 wounded.

Tensions on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on September 14. Tajik border guard units penetrated into an undefined area of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took up fighting positions". In response to the Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, the Tajik officers opened fire. A shootout ensued. A few hours later armed clashes also occurred in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. By late afternoon, the shootouts had ceased. The Kyrgyz side said two servicemen were wounded and three civilians were injured.