Perpetrators of violence in Izyum should be held responsible — Macron

PARIS, September 17. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron thinks it necessary to hold responsible those who committed violent actions in Izyum in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the atrocities committed at Izium," he wrote on Twitter on Friday. "The perpetrators will be held responsible for their actions. There is no peace without justice," he added.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recorded a video address in English in which he claimed that a mass grave had been uncovered in Izyum.

Head of the We Are with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said that the provocation with the alleged mass burial was conducted in a classic format used by the West since the Yugoslavian war. Member of the Russian Civic Chamber Alexander Malkevich said that the Ukrainian authorities attempted to pass off Ukrainian servicemen killed in action in the Kharkov Region as the victims of alleged Russian repressions on liberated territories.