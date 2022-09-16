UN General Assembly votes to allow Ukrainian president to make video address

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly has voted to allow Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to make a video address.

As many as 101 countries voted in favor of the move, seven voted against it and 19 abstained from voting.

Meanwhile, 23 countries voted for an initiative allowing any delegation head to deliver a pre-recorded address. However, 67 nations voted against it and 27 abstained, so the initiative, presented by Belarus and supported by Russia, was rejected.