Kyrgyzstan reports number of Kyrgyz citizens injured in conflict on border with Tajikistan

BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. The number of Kyrgyz nationals wounded in shootouts between troops on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has risen to 42, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The number of those injured has risen to 42," a Health Ministry official said, among them servicemen and civilians. Earlier, Kyrgyz officials said 31 people had been injured.

All the injured people are being given the necessary medical assistance. Health Ministry units in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region bordering on Tajikistan have switched to the enhanced mode. Brigades are being formed in the capital of the republic for dispatch to Batken to help their local colleagues out. No casualties have been reported, the Health Ministry said.

On Friday morning, Tajikistan opened fire on Kyrgyz border guard units in the areas of Eki-Tash, Chyr-Dobo, Kum-Mazar, Kulundu, Maksat, Zhany-Zher and Orto-Boz as well as at the Samarkandek outpost, Kyrgyzstan said.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border escalated on September 14. According to the Kyrgyz side, on Wednesday, Tajik border guard units penetrated into an area of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took fighting positions". In response to the Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, the Tajik officers opened fire. A shootout ensued. Several hours later, gunfire also erupted in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas in the Batken Region. The shooting stopped by Wednesday evening. The Kyrgyz side said two servicemen and three civilians were injured in the shootouts.