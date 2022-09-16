Kyrgyzstan stops fire on border with Tajikistan — border guard service

BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s forces have stopped fire in the zone of the conflict on the border with Tajikistan, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said on Friday.

"The border guard forces of the Kyrgyz Republic have ceased fire in all areas of clashes. On the Tajik side, the intensity of fire has reduced drastically, but at some places Tajik forces still open fire on Tajik positions from time to time," the news release says.

The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service has said that all of Kyrgyzstan’s forces on the border with Tajikistan have been given orders to cease fire.

"By now, an agreement has been reached between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, as represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Pashayev and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov, on a complete ceasefire along the line of the state border. Orders have been issued to all border guard units and other forces to cease fire along the entire line of the state border," the statement reads.

As Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security says, the parties have created "special commissions." Kyrgyzstan is represented by the special presidential representative in the Batken Region and also police and security committee officials.

"Currently, the bilateral commission’s members are at the Kyzyl-Bel post. They continue to work together to arrange for the implementation of the agreements reached on a complete ceasefire and further stabilization," the State Committee for National Security stressed.