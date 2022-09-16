CSTO Chief and Kyrgyz, Tajik security chiefs support ceasefire — secretariat

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov and his Tajik counterpart Nasrullo Mahmudzoda had a telephone conversation on Friday, the sides discussed an immediate ceasefire on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the press service of the organization's Secretariat reported.

The CSTO Secretariat noted that on September 16, the CSTO Secretary General held telephone talks with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan "in connection with the sharp escalation of tensions on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, which occurred this morning."

"During the talks, the sides expressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on the emerging situation through the competent authorities to resolve the conflict exclusively by peaceful means," the press service said.

Tensions on the border between the two countries escalated on September 14. Tajik border guard units penetrated into an undefined area of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took fighting positions." In response to the Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, the Tajik officers opened fire. A shootout ensued. A few hours later armed clashes also occurred in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. By late afternoon, the shootouts had ceased. The Kyrgyz side reported two wounded servicemen and three wounded civilians.