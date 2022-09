BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Tajik servicemen opened fire at a number of other border districts of Kyrgyzstan on Friday, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said.

"The Tajik side opened fire at the areas of Kulundu, Maksat and Zhany-Zher of the Batken Region’s Leylek District. Armed clashes are under way along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the committee said in a statement.