Situation on Azerbaijani border unchanged – Armenia’s defense ministry

YEREVAN, September 16. /TASS/. The situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan remained unchanged on Thursday evening, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

"As of 22:00 [local time, 21:00 Moscow time] no changes have been observed in the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday night, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had opened heavy fire against the settlements of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk, using artillery, large caliber guns and small arms. The Armenian Security Council convened an emergency meeting where a decision was made to ask Russia to use the relevant provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and also to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the UN Security Council. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the parliament that the Azerbaijani attacks had left 105 Armenian servicemen dead.