Seven DPR servicemen injured in past day – militia

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. Seven servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were injured in the past 24 hours, Deputy Head of the DPR People's Militia Eduard Basurin said on Thursday.

"While fulfilling their combat duty in the struggle for independence, seven defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic were injured," the People’s Militia press service quoted the official as saying in its official Telegram channel.

The Kiev government’s troops shelled 10 populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic on Thursday, firing over 210 projectiles from tanks, artillery guns and 120-mm mortars. Eight houses and three civilian infrastructure objects were damaged as a result of those attacks.