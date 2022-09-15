CSTO mission to work out proposals to de-escalate tensions at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

MOSCOW, September 16./TASS/. An advance team of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) dispatched to Armenia, will work out proposals to de-escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the press service of the CSTO Joint Staff reported on Thursday.

"The mission is tasked with working out proposals to de-escalate tensions," it said.

"Events are planned to study and monitor the current situation in certain border regions, as well as to hold working meetings with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Embassy in Armenia, the border department of the Russian Federal Security Service in the Republic of Armenia and the command of the Russian 102nd military base," the press service said.

A task force of the CSTO Joint Staff led by the chief of the Joint Staff, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, arrived in Armenia late on September 15 to assess the situation, the CSTO Joint Staff said earlier.

It also said that right upon the arrival in Armenia, Sidorov met with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan "to discuss the situation in certain areas on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan".

On Tuesday night, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had opened heavy fire against the settlements of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk, using artillery, large caliber guns and small arms. The Armenian Security Council convened an emergency meeting where a decision was made to ask Russia to use the relevant provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and also to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the UN Security Council. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the parliament that the Azerbaijani attacks had left 49 people dead.