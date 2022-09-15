Hundreds of seafarers remain stuck in Ukraine despite grain corridor – agency

LONDON, September 16. /TASS/. Hundreds of seafarers from around the world are unable to leave Ukraine despite a grain export corridor agreed by Moscow and Kiev, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

According to the ICS, about 82 ships with 418 seafarers remain stuck at Ukrainian ports because the grain export initiative involves only dry bulk ships at three ports and other vessels cannot get access to the corridor. Only six ships were able to leave Ukraine before the corridor had been announced in July, the ICS said. "The corridor was made only for the purpose of loading the grain to leave," Reuters quoted ICS Chairman Emanuele Grimaldi as saying. He added that the ICS had held discussions with the International Maritime Organization earlier in the week in order to speed up matters.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations engaged in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document created a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN established a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum last week that almost all the agricultural products shipped from Ukraine had gone to EU countries.