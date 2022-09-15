Ukrainian forces shell Novaya Kakhovka, Russian air defense engaged - administration

KHERSON, September 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shell Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region, the city military-civilian administration reported on its Telegram channel Thursday, adding that Russian air defense was engaged and over 10 explosions were heard.

"Air raid siren went off in Novaya Kakhovka at 20:24, it’s the seventh one [Thursday]. Air defense [systems] engaged, over 10 explosions in the air," the report says.

Novaya Kakhovka administration declared air attack warning six times Thursday. One attack resulted in damage to the school and the stadium.

Ukrainian forces have been shelling several Kherson Region settlements, including Novaya Kakhovka, since August 28, destroying schools and social infrastructure and damaging residential buildings.