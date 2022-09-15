No differences with IAEA on technical issues related to Zaporozhye NPP - Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. There are no differences between Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on technical issues related to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"We view technology and technical issues in exactly the same way, we have no differences, so to say, on the nuclear energy track," he told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Likhachev pointed out that the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remained "quite tense." "Two IAEA representatives continue their work in Energodar, at the site. We are providing them with the necessary assistance," the Rosatom CEO added.

The sixth power unit of the Zaporozhye NPP, the last operating one, was shut down last weekend due to the damage caused to the power lines transmitting electricity from the power plant to the system. The IAEA announced on Monday that the third backup power line had been restored.