Allied forces preventing Ukrainian troops from entering LPR, militia officer says

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The allied forces are preventing Ukrainian troops from entering the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), LPR Militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Thursday.

"The enemy keeps trying to enter the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic," he told the RBC TV channel. "Despite this, our service members are successfully fulfilling their tasks and the enemy has had no success so far. After failing to achieve their goal time after time, they [Ukrainian troops] retreat to their previous positions," Marochko added.

He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had suffered great losses in terms of both personnel and equipment.

LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik told the LuganskInformCenter news agency on Monday that Ukraine sought to intimidate civilians by spreading fake reports that the LPR authorities had left the republic. He added that all LPR government agencies continued to operate normally. Pasechnik said earlier that all of the LPR’s towns and cities remained under the control of the allied forces.