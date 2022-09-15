Intensity of shelling of LPR increased to February level — Lugansk foreign minister

LUGANSK, September 15. /TASS/. Vladislav Deinego, the foreign minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic, on Thursday said shelling of the LPR by the armed forces of Ukraine had increased, now resembling the bombardments of February in terms of intensity.

"The situation with the shelling of the Lugansk People's Republic has recently been very much reminiscent of February of this year, when Ukraine sharply increased its activity on the line of combat engagement and started massive shelling of our territories. Now the situation is similar, the only difference is that HIMARS are now used for shelling," the minister said. He added the shelling has been leaving people dead and wounded.

The situation on the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17. Intensive shelling by Ukrainian forces killed civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced the recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin on February 24, in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics, made a decision to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine.