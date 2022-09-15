Kyrgyzstan, Russia successfully cooperate in investment sphere — Japarov

BISHKEK, September 15. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan continues to successfully cooperate with Russia in the field of investment, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said on Thursday during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Investment projects are being successfully implemented, including with the support of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. To date, the fund has approved more than 3,200 projects worth about $440 mln," the press service said.

Japarov added that Kyrgyzstan and Russia continue to increase the volume of mutual trade. "The head of state [Japarov] underlined that compared to last year, there was a significant two-fold rise in mutual trade in the first half of this year," the press service said. At the same time, according to the statement Russia "traditionally is one of the leading trade and economic partners" of Kyrgyzstan.