Russia, Iran bound by strategic relations, Raisi says

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are bound by strategic relations, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Thursday during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

"We have the will necessary to develop our relations. We are bound not by common, but by strategic relations. And, since they are strategic, we must develop our cooperation in political, economic and space areas," Raisi said.

This is the fourth meeting between Putin and Raisi this year. Before that, they met in Moscow in January, on the sidelines of the Caspian summit in Ashgabat in June, and during the Astana Format summit in Tehran in July.