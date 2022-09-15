CSTO Joint Staff Chief reveals number of IS fighters transferred to northern Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. International terrorist groups have become more active on the territory of Afghanistan, that is why about 400 militants of the Islamic State (IS - outlawed in Russia) have been dispatched to the northern provinces of the country with the purpose of committing terrorist acts, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Fighters of some international terrorist organizations, including those from the CIS countries, have become active on the territory of the republic. We have noted the transfer of about 400 fighters of the Islamic State to the northern provinces of Afghanistan, namely Badghis, Jawzjan, Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan, with the purpose of committing terrorist acts and attacks on civilian and military targets," he said.

According to him, the overall level of terrorist activity in Afghanistan "remained high," about 250 people became victims of terrorists in the republic in 2022 and more than 1,000 were wounded. "The main targets of the attacks were senior officials of the Taliban (a movement outlawed in Russia)," the Joint Staff Chief concluded.