UN General Assembly President calls for demilitarization of Zaporozhye nuclear plant

UN, September 15. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant must be demilitarized, all opposing sides must withdraw their forces from it, Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th UN General Assembly, told TASS in an interview.

"[As for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant] let's call things by name. It's a major issue of nuclear safety. <…> I think the best what we could ask [all countries] for <…> [is] to demilitarize the nuclear power station, withdraw forces, and to make sure that no military operation <…> [takes place on] territory of nuclear power station," he said.

Korosi added that such a settlement option "will be good for Ukraine, <…> will be good for Russia, and <…> for all the countries".

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in Energodar, is under Russian troops’ control. It has been under constant Ukrainian attack recently.

Earlier this month, an International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission led by the organization's Director General, Rafael Grossi, visited the plant. The agency later published a report calling for the creation of a safety zone around plant to prevent accidents caused by military operations. Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya earlier said that demilitarization would not ensure the safety of the plant, but would put it at risk of Ukrainian provocations. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Russia is studying in detail the report on the Zaporozhye plant presented by the IAEA mission, but it needs time to respond to the proposals listed in it.