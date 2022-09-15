UN needs cooperation with Russia — UNGA president

UNITED NATIONS, September 15. /TASS/. The United Nations needs cooperation with Russia in order to resolve the issues of mutual interest, President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the UN High-Level Week which opens on September 20.

"I am aware of the declining trust not only via-a-vis one country, one member state, but as a general tendency, and I think that should be stopped. While I have to stand very firmly on the ground of the UN Charter, I have to defend very firmly the UN Charter and the international law, I'll do my best to make sure that all member states could come together and discuss matters of common interest, including, of course, the country you're coming from," he said.

"We need Russia on board. We need Russia's cooperation," the UNGA president noted. "Russia is a founding member of this organization. Russia is a member of the Security Council. Russia is a member of the Credentials Committee. Russia is a member of many, many other agencies and committees of the United Nations," he explained.

According to Korosi, following the Ukrainian conflict, cooperation with Russia is necessary. "And let's look into the crystal ball. Let's look beyond the war that is going on. <…> There will be a need for cooperation, how are we going to put together the pieces. <…> We will need an international system of cooperation reinforced and Russia will have to have a role in that," he added.