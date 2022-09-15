Novaya Kakhovka comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops twice during night

KHERSON, September 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region two times during the night, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Thursday.

"The air defense system activated again at 06:05 Moscow time. Six explosions in the air," it wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the first attack was reported at 05:44 moscow time.

Ukrainian forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson region since the evening on August 28, destroying schools and social infrastructure and damaging dwelling houses.