Donetsk, Makeyevka come under shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, September 15. /TASS/. Donetsk and the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops who used 155mm howitzers, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Thursday.

According to the mission, three shells were fired at Makeyevka at 00:50 Moscow time and three more shells were fired at Donetsk’s Kievsky district at 05:30 Moscow.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian troops shelled the DPR’s territory 53 times. Coming under shelling were the cities of Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Maeyevka, Dokuchayevsk, Golmovsky, Zaytsevo and others.