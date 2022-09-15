Six HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian troops at LPR’s Stakhanov

LUGANSK, September 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired six HIMARS rockets at the city of Stakhanov in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Thursday.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian armed forces with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers (six rockets) at the settlement of Stakhanov was reported at 03:05 am local time," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The city was shelled from HIMARS systems on Tuesday and Wednesday. A school and six apartment blocks were damaged. The LPR prosecutor general’s office said it would open a criminal case on charges of the use of prohibited warfare methods and genocide.