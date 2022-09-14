Armenia expects military assistance from CSTO — Armenian security chief

YEREVAN, September 15. /TASS/. Armenia expects military assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, to drive Azerbaijani forces from its territory, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said on Wednesday.

"As soon as Azerbaijan launches a large-scale aggression, we made a decision at an emergency meeting of the Security Council to seek assistance from the CSTO and Russia on the basis of the 1997 agreement. Armenia expects the CSTO more than its current reaction. We expect that the CSTO will offer sufficient military assistance to Armenia to push Azerbaijani troops out of the country," he said in an interview with the Public Television.

The Armenian defense ministry said on Tuesday that shortly after midnight Azerbaijani troops had opened intense fire from artillery systems, heavy machineguns, and firearms at the settlements of Goris, Sotk, and Jemruk. Armenia’s Security Council held an extraordinary meeting and decided to seek assistance from Russia by triggering provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the United Nations Security Council. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 105 Armenian soldiers were killed.