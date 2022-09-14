HIMARS systems used by Ukrainian troops to shell Kherson

KHERSON, September 15. /TASS/. Preliminary data indicates that Ukrainian troops used HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to shell Kherson, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"Judging by the fragments, fire was conducted from HIMARS systems," the spokesman said.

According to earlier reports, two adults and two children were killed as a result of Ukraine’s strike at a Kherson dwelling area. A rocket hit a road and damaged nearby houses.

Ukrainian forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson region since the evening on August 28, destroying schools and social infrastructure and damaging dwelling houses.