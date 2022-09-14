Five DPR military wounded on Wednesday, says militia brass

DONETSK, September 14./TASS/. Five military of the Donetsk People’s Republic were wounded on Wednesday in fights against the Ukrainian troops, Spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin reported.

"Five defenders of the Donetsk People's Republic were wounded while carrying out their military duty in the fight for independence," the press service of the republic's People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian armed forces have shelled 12 DPR settlements, firing over 160 shells from tanks, large-caliber artillery, and 120mm mortars. Fourteen houses and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the shelling.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the republic 53 times during the day, with Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Makeyevka, Dokuchayevsk, Golmovsky, Zaitsevo and other settlements coming under fire.