UN chief says IAEA, Russia and Ukraine are in talks on ensuring Zaporozhye NPP safety

UNITED NATIONS, September 15./TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russia and Ukraine were holding talks on ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"These talks are taking place, and I hope they will contribute to quiet things down," Guterres told a news conference in connection with the start of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in reply to a journalist’s query.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is under the control of Russian troops. Lately, it has been regularly attacked by the Ukrainian military. In early September, the station saw a visit by an IAEA mission under the agency’s chief, Rafael Grossi. The IAEA later published a report calling for the creation of a security zone around the nuclear power plant to prevent accidents hostilities might cause. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Russia was studying the IAEA’s report in detail, but time was needed to respond to the proposals contained in it.