UN secretary general says he discussed ZNPP, Russian fertilizers exports with Putin

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they discussed the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, exports of Russian fertilizers and a fact-finding mission for the shelling of a pre-trial facility in the DPR.

He said they talked about extending the food deal. Guterres also said there were discussions of exporting Russian ammonium fertilizers across the Black Sea. He made the comments at a news conference dedicated to the start of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.