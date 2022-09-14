CSTO secretary-general to visit Armenia next week

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, is to go to Armenia next week. The forward group of the CSTO’s mission under the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, will fly to Armenia on Thursday, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told TASS on Wednesday.

The CSTO has begun to implement the agreements reached on September 13, 2022 at an urgent meeting of the Collective Security Council to send a CSTO mission to the Republic of Armenia to look into the current situation in certain areas on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to prepare a detailed report to the heads of the member-states.

"The mission’s forward group under the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, will fly to Armenia on September 15. The mission’s chief, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas, plans to go to the Republic of Armenia next week," Zainetdinov said.

The mission will include representatives from the CSTO member-states, both staffers the organization's secretariat and military personnel from the CSTO Joint Staff.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday that the CSTO mission would arrive in Armenia on September 15.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry the Azerbaijani army minutes after midnight on Tuesday opened heavy fire towards the communities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery and large-caliber and light firearms. Armenia’s Security Council gathered for an urgent meeting. It was decided to seek help from Russia in order to use the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as the CSTO and the UN Security Council. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament that Azerbaijan’s attacks left 49 people killed.