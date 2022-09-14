Azerbaijan offered humanitarian ceasefire to Armenia, says top diplomat

BAKU, September 14. /TASS/. Baku has unilaterally offered a humanitarian ceasefire to Yerevan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at talks with Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, the foreign ministry's press service reported on Wednesday.

"The minister provided extensive information on tensions in the region as a result of Armenia’s provocations. It was noted that Azerbaijan had unilaterally offered the Armenian side a humanitarian ceasefire, since the escalation of tension and instability is not in the interests of our country," the press service said.