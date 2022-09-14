Turkey asks Ukraine to explain calls to impose sanctions for doing business with Russia

ANKARA, September 14. /TASS/. Turkey has demanded that Kiev explain reports that Ukraine is holding a campaign to push for sanctions on Turkish businessmen and banks cooperating with Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara on Wednesday.

"There was an impression that the campaign initiated by Ukraine was directed only against Turkish companies. It’s not directed exclusively against Turkish companies. They also include companies from many countries related to Russia, such as the US and EU countries. There are more than 18,000 companies on that list. We only care about our own companies. We have taken action in both Kiev and Ankara. We've asked for an explanation, we're working on it," the minister said.

Earlier, the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported that a website associated with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published a blacklist, which includes top managers of Turkish banks Ziraat bankasi and Is bankasi. Kiev stated that they cooperate with Moscow.