MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The situation in Krasny Liman has stabilized, as the allied forces are suppressing all of the Ukrainian army’s breakthrough attempts, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Russia’s TV Channel One on Wednesday.

"At Krasny Liman, the situation has basically stabilized. The allied forces are beating back the enemy’s incessant attempts to advance in small groups towards Krasny Liman and Yampol (an urban-type community near Krasny Liman - TASS)," he said.

Pushilin explained that the Ukrainian army’s plan was to create a springboard at Krasny Liman for a subsequent offensive towards Lisichansk and other communities in the Lugansk People's Republic.

"I think that our forces are already capable of keeping the situation under control," he said.

Krasny Liman is a city with a population of more than 20 thousand in the north of the DPR. It is part of the Kramatorsk agglomeration and is a major railway junction. On May 28, the Russian Defense Ministry said the allied forces had liberated Krasny Liman from Kiev’s military. In recent days, the Ukrainian army has tried several times to enter the city, but to no avail.