Kyrgyzstan reports third shootout with Tajikistan in a day

BISHKEK, September 14. /TASS/. The border service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security reported on Wednesday another skirmish, today’s third, between Kyrgyz and Tajik troops on the border between the two Central Asian countries.

"On September 14, Tajikistan’s border guards opened fire against Kyrgyz border control troops at the Samarkandek border outpost in the Pasky-Aryk area in the Batken District of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region. Kyrgyz border guards opened return fire, and another shootout followed," the Kyrgyz border control said in a statement.

According to Kyrgyzstan, Tajik border guards crossed an undocumented sector of the border in the Bulak-Bashy area of the Batken District in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region on September 14 and "took up combat positions." In response to Kyrgyz troops’ demand to leave the territory, Tajik border guards opened fire and a shootout ensued. Another shootout was reported severl hours later in the Kak-Sai area of the Batken Region.

Kyrgyzstan said that two servicemen had suffered wounds in the shootout.