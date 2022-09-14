Kyrgyz authorities say situation on border with Tajikistan remains tense

BISHKEK, September 14. /TASS/. The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border where a shooting between servicemen of the two countries took place on Wednesday remains tense, the Border Guard Service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security reported.

"As of 11:30 a.m. (08:30 Moscow time -TASS) of September 14, 2022, the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the Bulak-Bashi area is characterized as tense," the statement said.

According to the Border Guard Service, the Head of the Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan for the Batken Region and his Tajik counterpart for the Sughd Province are meeting at the site of the incident. "Despite the agreements reached on a ceasefire, the Tajik side periodically opens fire on the positions of Kyrgyz border guards. As of 11:30 a.m., there were no casualties or injuries among the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service servicemen," the report said.

The Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service continues to take measures "to cease fire and prevent the escalation of the border incident".

According to the Kyrgyz side, on September 14, Tajik border guard units penetrated to the undescribed part of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took fighting positions". In response to Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, they opened fire. During the exchange of fire, according to the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service, the Tajik side used mortars.