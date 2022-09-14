Amendments on seven-year presidential term conform to Kazakhstan’s main law

NUR-SULTAN, September 14. /TASS/. The bill on amending the Constitution of Kazakhstan, which suggests amendments on a single presidential term, conforms to the country’s main law, according to findings of the republic’s Constitutional Council released on Wednesday.

"To admit the draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘On amendments and supplements to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan’ as conforming to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including the requirements set by Item 2 of Article 91 of the main law," the findings said.

The Constitutional Council made a decision on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s request to inspect the compliance of the mentioned bill with the requirements of the Constitution, according to the findings. The draft bill suggests introducing a single seven-year term of authorities of the republic’s president in the Constitution, as well as amending Article 2 of the main law on renaming the country’s capital, which offers returning the previous name of Astana.