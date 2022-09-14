Amanat party in Kazakh parliament supports introduction of seven-year presidential term

NUR-SULTAN, September 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s ruling party faction in the parliament supported the introduction of a seven-year presidential term and renaming of the capital, the press service of the Mazhilis (lower house) reported on Wednesday.

"Mazhilis Speaker, Chairman of the Amanat party Yerlan Koshanov held a meeting of the faction today, with deputies from the Assembly of Nations of Kazakhstan invited. Mazhilismen supported the initiative to introduce a seven-year presidential term without the right to be reelected as early as at the next election and to rename the capital back to Astana," the report said.

Deputies stressed in their speeches those reforms are progressive and fully meet the line of establishing fair Kazakhstan, according to the report.