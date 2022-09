DUSHANBE, September 14. /TASS/. The shelling occurred at one of the sections of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border early on Wednesday, a source in Tajikistan’s security agencies told TASS.

"The shelling between border guards at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border in the Vorukh area (Sogdian region - TASS) started early on Wednesday," the source said.

The reason of the conflict is unknown, he said, adding that the shelling has stopped by now.