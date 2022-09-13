Kiev’s document on security guarantees will create more security threats, says DPR head

DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Kiev’s draft document on security guarantees will create even more security threats both to Ukrainians and to the entire world, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Dennis Pushilin, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The draft agreement released by the Ukrainian leadership is absolutely void is seen as a peace initiative. This document is not geared toward security guarantees, on the contrary, it is geared toward creating more threats both to Ukrainians and to the global architecture of peace," he said.

He stressed that Ukraine "wants bigger bloodshed, a maximum possible number of casualties, and demonstrates it in each of its steps, be it cynical shelling of Donbass or promoting some ‘diplomatic’ proposals, which have negative relevance for diplomacy."

Earlier in the day, the office of the Ukrainian president on Tuesday released a draft document titled: The Kiev Security Compact International Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Recommendations. It suggests a binding document be signed between Ukraine and the US, UK, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, and Nordic, Baltic, Central and Eastern European countries.

Despite the earlier advanced proposals, the document envisages neither Kiev’s refusals from its NATO-wards inspirations nor Ukraine’s neutral status, nor Russia’s participation as a security guarantor.

According to chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak, the allies are expected to give legally binding guarantees of military, technical and information support for Ukraine’s armed forces until the country’s accession to NATO and non-military guarantees built around sanction mechanisms.