UNGA to hold meeting in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on September 15

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly will hold a special meeting to pay tribute to the memory of the late British Queen Elizabeth II, Spokesperson for the United Nations General Assembly President Paulina Kubiak said on Tuesday.

"On Thursday, the 15th of September, there will be a plenary meeting to pay tribute to the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second," she said.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III. The national mourning will last till Queen's funeral on September 19.