CSTO online summit on Armenian-Azerbaijani border escalation is over

YEREVAN, September 14. /TASS/. The CSTO Collective Security Council online summit, led by Armenian Prime Minister and gathered over the escalation at the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, is over, the Armenian Government’s press office announced Tuesday.

"An emergency online summit of the CSTO Council has taken place under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s presidency. The meeting discussed issues regarding the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the further steps that must be taken by the Organization. The CSTO Secretariat will make a statement on the decisions made [during the summit]," the press office said.

The meeting was attended by Presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Prime Minister of Tajikistan, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus and CSTO Deputy Secretary General.

On Monday, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that Azerbaijani forces opened intensive fire towards settlements of Goris, Sotk and Jemruk, using artillery, high caliber weapons and small arms. The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting, making a decision to ask Russia for assistance under the Treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance, as well as contact the CSTO and the UN Security Council.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the Armenian Parliament that the Azerbaijani offensive killed 49 people. According to the Armenian Health Ministry, three civilians were injured.