Putin discussed situation around Zaporozhye NPP with Scholz

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Kremlin press office announced Tuesday.

"[The sides] discussed matters of security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The Russian President explained in detail the measures being undertaken in coordination with the IAEA to ensure physical protection of the ZNPP, which is constantly being subjected to missile strikes by the Ukrainian side, which creates real risks of a large-scale catastrophe," the press office said.

Russian President told that Ukraine continues to shell the cities of Donbass.

"Attention was mostly paid to the situation around Ukraine in the context of Russia's special military operation. Vladimir Putin, among other things, drew the attention of the Federal Chancellor to the flagrant violations of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian side, the incessant shelling of Donbass cities, which is killing civilians and deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

Prisoners of war

Russia, unlike Ukraine, grants access to prisoners of war for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Russian President told Scholz.

"Answering the chancellor’s question, Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian side gives access to prisoners of war for the International Committee of the Red Cross, whereas the Ukrainian side doesn’t," the Kremlin press service said.

