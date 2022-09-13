CSTO Collective Council to convene on Armenia’s request Tuesday — Presidential Aide

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The CSTO Collective Security Council will convene later on Tuesday on Armenia’s request, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"A CSTO Collective Security Council video conference meeting will take place today at about 18:30 - the final time is currently being negotiated - on request of the Armenian side," Ushakov said, adding that the Armenian request was filed "over the escalation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border."

The meeting will take place behind closed doors.