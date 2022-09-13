Armenian parliament addressed Russia ‘to protect territorial integrity’ of republic

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. The Armenian parliament on Tuesday appealed to Russia to fulfill as soon as possible the obligations stipulated in the relevant treaties concluded between Yerevan and Moscow, including the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, to protect the territorial integrity of the republic, the parliament’s press service said.

"We appeal to the Russian Federation to urgently fulfill the obligations stipulated by the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation aimed at defending the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia," the statement said.

The Armenian parliament also addressed to the CSTO with a demand to "implement immediate measures arising from the obligations assumed by the Collective Security Treaty aimed at preserving the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia."

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry stated that immediately after midnight on September 13, units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire in the direction of Goris, Sotq and Jermuk settlements using artillery, large-caliber and small arms. The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting during which it was decided to request help from the Russian Federation to invoke the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council.